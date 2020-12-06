Games Postponed.

TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa announced today that a positive COVID-19 test on the Golden Hurricane men's basketball team and the subsequent quarantining of its student-athletes has forced postponement of the next two basketball games.



Tulsa was scheduled to host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and travel across town to play at Oral Roberts on Saturday, Dec. 12.



The teams are hopeful that the games can be rescheduled.



