Football practice will resume Friday afternoon

Discussion in 'TU Football' started by Chris Harmon, Aug 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

  Chris Harmon

    Chris Harmon
    Staff
    I previously posted this in Hurricane Alley:

    Tulsa will resume football practice on Friday afternoon. A release stated that all student-athletes eligible to practice have tested negative twice in the last seven days.

    Practice was paused for a total of nine days after eight positive COVID-19 tests. Those eight players will remain in isolation until medically cleared.

    The players eligible to participate in practice today have been involved in strength and conditioning activities and team meetings over the past week.
     
  astonmartin708

    astonmartin708 I.T.S. University President
  Chris Harmon

    Chris Harmon ITS Publisher
    Staff
