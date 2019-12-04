Five TU players earn AAC all-conference honors

media release... TULSA, Okla. –– Five Tulsa Golden Hurricane football student-athletes were named to the American Athletic Conference's all-conference team, the league announced today. Defensive end Trevis Gipson and cornerback Reggie Robinson II were selected to the first team, while linebackers Cooper Edmiston and Zaven Collins, and running back Shamari Brooks earned second-team honors. Gipson, a 6'4", 268-pound senior from Cedar Hill (Texas) High School, finished the season with 49 tackles from his end position. He was among the league leaders for sacks with 8 for -52 yards and tackles for loss with 15 for -72 yards, ranking 5th in both categories. He also added 6 quarterback hurries and forced 2 fumbles on the year. Robinson II was the league's leader for passes defended with 17, including a conference leading 4 interceptions and 13 pass break-ups. The 6'1" senior from Cleburne (Texas) High School totaled 38 tackles, ranked 9th in the AAC for fumbles recovered with 2 and had one blocked kick this year. Robinson was named The American's Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against UCF when he totaled 5 tackles, all solos, 3 pass break-ups and one interception that led to Tulsa's game-winning field goal. In the Wyoming game, Robinson blocked a field goal and recovered a fumble late in the game that gave Tulsa the victory. In the season finale against ECU, Robinson collected a career-best 4 pass break-ups and had a 31-yard fumble recovery. Gipson finished his career with 114 tackles, 25.5 TFLs and 13 sacks, while Robinson tallied 132 stops, 34 pass break-ups and 4 blocked kicks in his career. Tulsa's linebacker duo of Edmiston and Collins were 1-2 on the Tulsa roster and also ranked first and third in The American for tackles. A 6'3" senior from Gatesville, Texas, Edmiston became just the third player in school history to record 100+ tackles in three separate seasons as he finished the year with 106 stops, including 3.5 tackles for -9 yards, and added one pass break-up and one forced fumble. Edmiston's forced fumble against Wyoming came late in the game and preserved Tulsa's 24-21 win, and thus helped earn him the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week award. Edmiston ended his career with 343 tackles and 17 double-figure tackle games. Collins, a sophomore from Hominy (Okla.) High School, tallied 97 tackles and was second on the team behind Gipson for TFLs with 8 for -27 yards. He also had 3 pass break-ups, one fumble recovery and blocked one kick. He had a season-high 13 stops in the Navy game and his 9-tackle, 2-TFL and one-sack performance helped Tulsa capture its win over UCF. In his two seasons, Collins, who was a Freshman All-American in 2018, has totaled 182 tackles, 17.5 TFLs and 6 pass break-ups. A junior from Tulsa's Union High School, Brooks became just the 21st player in school history this year to run for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He finished the season with 1,046 yards and 6 touchdowns, while also catching 9 passes for 49 yards. Brooks topped the 1,000-yard plateau in the season finale when he gained a career-best 202 yards on 16 carries for a 12.6 average per attempt against ECU. He had 4 100-yard rushing games this year to give him 12 for his career. Brooks will enter his senior season in 2020 with 2,700 career rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. American Athletic Conference Tulsa All-League Selections First-Team Trevis Gipson, DE Reggie Robinson II, CB Second-Team Shamari Brooks, RB Zaven Collins, LB Cooper Edmiston, LB