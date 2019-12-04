Five TU players earn AAC all-conference honors

Discussion in 'TU Football' started by Chris Harmon, Dec 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. Chris Harmon

    Chris Harmon ITS Publisher
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Aug 15, 2002
    Messages:
    40,613
    Likes Received:
    3,949
    Location:
    Tulsa, OK
    media release...

    TULSA, Okla. ––     Five Tulsa Golden Hurricane football student-athletes were named to the American Athletic Conference's all-conference team, the league announced today. Defensive end Trevis Gipson and cornerback Reggie Robinson II were selected to the first team, while linebackers Cooper Edmiston and Zaven Collins, and running back Shamari Brooks earned second-team honors.

    Gipson, a 6'4", 268-pound senior from Cedar Hill (Texas) High School, finished the season with 49 tackles from his end position. He was among the league leaders for sacks with 8 for -52 yards and tackles for loss with 15 for -72 yards, ranking 5th in both categories. He also added 6 quarterback hurries and forced 2 fumbles on the year.

    Robinson II was the league's leader for passes defended with 17, including a conference leading 4 interceptions and 13 pass break-ups. The 6'1" senior from Cleburne (Texas) High School totaled 38 tackles, ranked 9th in the AAC for fumbles recovered with 2 and had one blocked kick this year.

    Robinson was named The American's Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against UCF when he totaled 5 tackles, all solos, 3 pass break-ups and one interception that led to Tulsa's game-winning field goal. In the Wyoming game, Robinson blocked a field goal and recovered a fumble late in the game that gave Tulsa the victory. In the season finale against ECU, Robinson collected a career-best 4 pass break-ups and had a 31-yard fumble recovery.

    Gipson finished his career with 114 tackles, 25.5 TFLs and 13 sacks, while Robinson tallied 132 stops, 34 pass break-ups and 4 blocked kicks in his career.

    Tulsa's linebacker duo of Edmiston and Collins were 1-2 on the Tulsa roster and also ranked first and third in The American for tackles. A 6'3" senior from Gatesville, Texas, Edmiston became just the third player in school history to record 100+ tackles in three separate seasons as he finished the year with 106 stops, including 3.5 tackles for -9 yards, and added one pass break-up and one forced fumble.

    Edmiston's forced fumble against Wyoming came late in the game and preserved Tulsa's 24-21 win, and thus helped earn him the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week award.

    Edmiston ended his career with 343 tackles and 17 double-figure tackle games.

    Collins, a sophomore from Hominy (Okla.) High School, tallied 97 tackles and was second on the team behind Gipson for TFLs with 8 for -27 yards. He also had 3 pass break-ups, one fumble recovery and blocked one kick. He had a season-high 13 stops in the Navy game and his 9-tackle, 2-TFL and one-sack performance helped Tulsa capture its win over UCF.

    In his two seasons, Collins, who was a Freshman All-American in 2018, has totaled 182 tackles, 17.5 TFLs and 6 pass break-ups.

    A junior from Tulsa's Union High School, Brooks became just the 21st player in school history this year to run for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He finished the season with 1,046 yards and 6 touchdowns, while also catching 9 passes for 49 yards.

    Brooks topped the 1,000-yard plateau in the season finale when he gained a career-best 202 yards on 16 carries for a 12.6 average per attempt against ECU. He had 4 100-yard rushing games this year to give him 12 for his career.

    Brooks will enter his senior season in 2020 with 2,700 career rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.


    American Athletic Conference Tulsa All-League Selections
    First-Team
    Trevis Gipson, DE
    Reggie Robinson II, CB

    Second-Team
    Shamari Brooks, RB
    Zaven Collins, LB
    Cooper Edmiston, LB
     
    1 Chris Harmon, Dec 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM
    TulsaFan2000, quincy101 and TUMU like this.
  2. Beware Hurricane Warning

    Beware Hurricane Warning I.T.S. Redshirt Freshman
    Gold Member
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Dec 17, 2015
    Messages:
    69
    Likes Received:
    81
    Good to see our guys getting recognized. Very happy for Reggie Robinson and his break-out senior season! Trevis Is a beast! Amazing accomplishment by Shamari to get 2nd team behind THAT line!
     
    2 Beware Hurricane Warning, Dec 4, 2019 at 1:59 PM
    rusty-c, TulsaFan2000 and TU4ever2 like this.
  3. TU4ever2

    TU4ever2 I.T.S. Senior
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 21, 2008
    Messages:
    1,212
    Likes Received:
    560
    The offensive genius put one offensive player on an all conference team.

    Good for our defense they deserve to be recognized collectively and individually. They played well all year.
     
    3 TU4ever2, Dec 4, 2019 at 2:30 PM
    TulsaFan2000 likes this.
  4. astonmartin708

    astonmartin708 I.T.S. University President
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Apr 17, 2012
    Messages:
    9,661
    Likes Received:
    2,749
    Zach Smith passed for the 7th most yards in a season for Tulsa. He's behind a couple of guys that will likely be TU HOF'ers and a couple more that already are. Moreover.... he did it behind a shoddy offensive line and with receivers that were still trying to sure themselves up as starters to begin the season, and add in a game that he couldn't finish due to injury. If you add in the 87 yards he didn't get to throw that Boomer did, he moves into 6th place.

    That's ahead of Dane in 2014 + 2016. GJ in 2009 + 2011. Gus Frerotte. And any of Kragthorpe's seasons.
     
    4 astonmartin708, Dec 4, 2019 at 4:25 PM
    Last edited: Dec 4, 2019 at 4:31 PM
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page