Media release... Jeffries Named American Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After helping guide The University of Tulsa men’s basketball team to a pair of wins against Big 12 Conference opponents last week, DaQuan Jeffries was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. Jeffries averaged 12 points, four rebounds, an assist, block and steal as the Golden Hurricane (7-3) knocked off Oklahoma State and No. 15/16 Kansas State last week at the Reynolds Center. In the process, the squad extended its home winning streak to 13 games, defeated its first ranked opponent since 2016 and matched its best 10-game start under head coach Frank Haith. The Edmond, Okla., native started the week by scoring a game-high 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting as Tulsa held off a late Oklahoma State charge for a 74-71 win on Dec. 5. Jeffries scored 12 points in the second half, nine of which came in the final 61 seconds of the game. His dunk and three-point play with 1:01 left gave TU a two-score lead and he hit seven free throws down the stretch to help seal the victory. On Dec. 8 against the nationally-ranked Wildcats, Jeffries had four points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals and was a big part of the defensive effort that held K-State to just 30.5-percent shooting and its lowest point total since 2015. His defense on Kansas State’s final possession helped force a pair of missed shots as time expired as TU closed out the 47-46 victory. This is the first American Athletic Conference Player of the Week honor for Jeffries and the first for a TU player since Junior Etou took home the honor on Feb. 5, 2018. Jeffries and the Hurricane will return to action at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13 when it hosts New Orleans (4-3) at the Donald W. Reynolds Center.