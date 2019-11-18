Brandon Rachal

Discussion in 'TU Basketball' started by Bill Lowery, Nov 18, 2019 at 4:32 PM.

  Bill Lowery

    TULSA, Okla. –– University of Tulsa junior Brandon Rachal (Rash – all) was named the American Athletic Conference's Player of the Week for men's basketball, it was announced today.

    Rachal, a 6'6" forward from Natchitoches, La., averaged 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 1.0 assists in wins last week over cross-town rival Oral Roberts and the Austin Peay Governors. He combined to shoot 75-percent from the field, knocking down 9-of-12 field goals in each game, and also converted 60-percent (3-5) from 3-point range and 88-percent (15-17) from the free throw line.

    In a 74-67 win over Oral Roberts, Rachal scored a game-high 24 points and added 9 rebounds and 3 steals, while shooting 75-percent from the field. Rachal tied the game at 50 and from that point scored 8 more points in the final 9 minutes in leading Tulsa to the victory.

    Rachal scored a season-high 30 points on 9-of-12 from the field, 2-of-3 from behind the arc and 10-of-11 from the free throw line in a 72-65 win over Austin Peay on Saturday. He scored Tulsa's first 14 points and 18 first-half points to keep Tulsa within 2 points at the intermission. He added 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 assists, while his jumper with 5 minutes left tied the score at 59 and propelled Tulsa to a 15-6 run to close out the game.

    Tulsa is back in action at the Donald W. Reynolds Center this Wednesday night against the Southern Louisiana at 7:00 p.m.
     
  nevadanatural

    Congrats to Brandon. A couple of great games which I hope sparks at least 30 more this year.
     
  Lumpuckeroo

    If Martins Ibanu will please show up and give us some inside point production this year’s team could have some real fire power, I recommend Horne stays after every practice and make 100 three pointers.
     
  tulsahurricane0530

    Problem I see with igbanu, is he hesitates every time he catches the ball down load. Always has to pump fake once before going up with it. If he would go up with it right away I think he'd be more successful
     
  seniorgolfer

    Yes...Same M.O. for 3+ seasons now...
    Before teams caught on to the fact that he
    would not pass out of a double or triple team, he had some great success...Now he is being mobbed, and is obviously less
    effective....

    You can tell the staff has been working with him on this, but apparently the M.O.
    you described is so ingrained that he is
    struggling.....

    Hopefully he will learn to react more
    quickly and be the scoring machine he
    has been in the past.....
     
