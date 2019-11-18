Media release... TULSA, Okla. –– University of Tulsa junior Brandon Rachal (Rash – all) was named the American Athletic Conference's Player of the Week for men's basketball, it was announced today. Rachal, a 6'6" forward from Natchitoches, La., averaged 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 1.0 assists in wins last week over cross-town rival Oral Roberts and the Austin Peay Governors. He combined to shoot 75-percent from the field, knocking down 9-of-12 field goals in each game, and also converted 60-percent (3-5) from 3-point range and 88-percent (15-17) from the free throw line. In a 74-67 win over Oral Roberts, Rachal scored a game-high 24 points and added 9 rebounds and 3 steals, while shooting 75-percent from the field. Rachal tied the game at 50 and from that point scored 8 more points in the final 9 minutes in leading Tulsa to the victory. Rachal scored a season-high 30 points on 9-of-12 from the field, 2-of-3 from behind the arc and 10-of-11 from the free throw line in a 72-65 win over Austin Peay on Saturday. He scored Tulsa's first 14 points and 18 first-half points to keep Tulsa within 2 points at the intermission. He added 7 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 assists, while his jumper with 5 minutes left tied the score at 59 and propelled Tulsa to a 15-6 run to close out the game. Tulsa is back in action at the Donald W. Reynolds Center this Wednesday night against the Southern Louisiana at 7:00 p.m.