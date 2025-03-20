Basketball Transfer Portal

Bill Lowery
ITS Recruiting Analyst
Staff
-
- Sep 29, 2001
-
- 7,873
-
- 7,849
-
- 113
It begins. Redshirt senior
Tanahj Pettway, the Panthers' outstanding point guard, has been named to the All-SWAC First team in recent postseason honors for the 2024-2025. basketball season. This acheivement adds onto his other SWAC honors season, where he was named SWAC Player of the Week twice earlier in the season.
Pettway, renowned for his sharp skills and strategic play, closed the season with impressive stats, leading the team with 172 field goals, 101 free throws, 492 points, and 35 steals, making him a pivotal player for the Panthers. His excellence on the court is demonstrated by leading the SWAC in total field goals made and average points per game at 17.0. Furthermore, his field goal percentage stood at a commanding 44.3%, the highest in the conference. His performance not only placed him second in the conference for total points but also secured a solid position among the top in free throws made.
Pettway's journey from Worcester to a key player for Prairie View A&M exemplifies his dedication and commitment to basketball. These outstanding achievements have made Pettway a prominent figure not only in his team but across the college basketball landscape.
Tanahj Pettway, the Panthers' outstanding point guard, has been named to the All-SWAC First team in recent postseason honors for the 2024-2025. basketball season. This acheivement adds onto his other SWAC honors season, where he was named SWAC Player of the Week twice earlier in the season.
Pettway, renowned for his sharp skills and strategic play, closed the season with impressive stats, leading the team with 172 field goals, 101 free throws, 492 points, and 35 steals, making him a pivotal player for the Panthers. His excellence on the court is demonstrated by leading the SWAC in total field goals made and average points per game at 17.0. Furthermore, his field goal percentage stood at a commanding 44.3%, the highest in the conference. His performance not only placed him second in the conference for total points but also secured a solid position among the top in free throws made.
Pettway's journey from Worcester to a key player for Prairie View A&M exemplifies his dedication and commitment to basketball. These outstanding achievements have made Pettway a prominent figure not only in his team but across the college basketball landscape.