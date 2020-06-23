2020-21 BB Schedule

Discussion in 'TU Basketball' started by Bill Lowery, Jun 23, 2020 at 12:12 PM.

  Bill Lowery

    Bill Lowery
    Staff
    Joined:
    Sep 29, 2001
    Messages:
    5,538
    Likes Received:
    3,493
    Tulsa has scheduled Southern Illinois and Bradley for the upcoming season.

    From the Southern Illinioisian...full article at the link...

    SIU's men's basketball team has added an old conference rival to its 2020-21 non-conference schedule.

    The Salukis will play at Tulsa this winter for the first time since New Year's Eve in 1997, when they won 88-67. The news was first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and confirmed by SIU. The Salukis and Golden Hurricane last played in 2018 in Las Vegas, with SIU taking home a 79-69 win at the Orleans Arena.

    --------
     
    Jun 23, 2020 at 12:12 PM
  Tulsafanzz

    Tulsafanzz
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Apr 22, 2006
    Messages:
    4,930
    Likes Received:
    1,271
    Better than scheduling Illinois State.
     
    Jun 23, 2020 at 5:51 PM
  TulsaFan2000

    TulsaFan2000
    Joined:
    Jan 6, 2019
    Messages:
    184
    Likes Received:
    94
    Slightly... Just a great way to set us up for our annual early season meltdown.
     
    Jun 23, 2020 at 7:24 PM
  astonmartin708

    astonmartin708
    Joined:
    Apr 17, 2012
    Messages:
    11,174
    Likes Received:
    3,205
    We will also host Bradley next season and play a return game with them the season after.

    Bradley had a decent team last year (finished #104 in the NET) but they lost 2 of 3 double digit scorers so we'll see how good the matchup is this season.
     
    Jun 25, 2020 at 11:48 AM
  ctt8410

    ctt8410
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2003
    Messages:
    6,353
    Likes Received:
    2,396
    So we know 10 of the 13 opponents now. Here they are with pre-season computer ranking shown.

    Home
    Arkansas (53)
    Bradley (123)
    Northwestern State (175)
    UT-Arlington (183)
    Southern Illinois (210)

    Road
    @Boise State (89)
    @Colorado State (110)
    @ORU (178)

    Neutral
    vs Boston College (90)
    vs BYU/GMU (45/109)
     
    Jun 25, 2020 at 1:25 PM
  astonmartin708

    astonmartin708
    Joined:
    Apr 17, 2012
    Messages:
    11,174
    Likes Received:
    3,205
    What a dog-crap home schedule (Besides Arky) Hoping we can get one more Q1/Q2 opportunity at home. That means somebody expected to be in the top 75. We only have one possible game that is expected to be Q1 and that's BYU. Arkansas has a chance to be really good with Musselman but outside of them or Boise, I wouldn't hold my hopes up for many gold stars on our non-conference sheet.
     
    Jun 25, 2020 at 1:43 PM
  Chris Harmon

    Chris Harmon
    Staff
    Joined:
    Aug 15, 2002
    Messages:
    41,770
    Likes Received:
    4,680
    Location:
    Tulsa, OK
    Jun 25, 2020 at 3:16 PM
  I.I.

    I.I.
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Dec 4, 2003
    Messages:
    12,964
    Likes Received:
    4,190
    Doesn't matter what the schedule is. Just don't lose any games you are supposed to win and win a few you are not supposed to win. Make the others go as predicted. Bingo you are in.......
     
    Jun 25, 2020 at 9:34 PM
    Weatherdemon likes this.
  el duran

    el duran
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2004
    Messages:
    7,335
    Likes Received:
    241
    Are we playing an 18 game conference schedule?
     
    Jun 26, 2020 at 6:49 AM
  Gmoney4WW

    Gmoney4WW
    Gold Member
    Joined:
    July 4, 2007
    Messages:
    15,436
    Likes Received:
    4,129
    If we are, dropping Uconn means only playing two teams once, instead of four. One home and one away.means we'll miss playing Memphis, SMU, Houston, and Witchita St. at home less often. That's good for the home schedule and attendance figures.
     
    Jun 26, 2020 at 9:50 AM
