2020-21 BB Schedule

Tulsa has scheduled Southern Illinois and Bradley for the upcoming season. From the Southern Illinioisian...full article at the link... SIU's men's basketball team has added an old conference rival to its 2020-21 non-conference schedule. The Salukis will play at Tulsa this winter for the first time since New Year's Eve in 1997, when they won 88-67. The news was first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and confirmed by SIU. The Salukis and Golden Hurricane last played in 2018 in Las Vegas, with SIU taking home a 79-69 win at the Orleans Arena. -------- Report states that #TulsaMBB will host the Bradley Braves on Dec. 2 and return to Peoria during the 2021-22 season. #ReignCane 🏀🌀 https://t.co/Dzx5hMTBix— Inside Tulsa Sports (@GoldenHurricane) June 25, 2020